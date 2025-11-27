Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP opened at $453.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.07 and a 200-day moving average of $500.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.14 and a 1-year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.55%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total value of $676,410.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,050. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

