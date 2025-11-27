Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases 533,260 Shares of Telus Digital $TIXT

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,209,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,260 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Telus Digital were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIXT. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telus Digital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 7,614,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,690 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telus Digital by 1,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 728,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 677,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Telus Digital by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 229,369 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Telus Digital in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Telus Digital in the second quarter worth about $392,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telus Digital alerts:

Telus Digital Stock Down 0.6%

TIXT stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.94. Telus Digital has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Telus Digital from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Telus Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telus Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Telus Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telus Digital from $3.49 to $3.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telus Digital currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TIXT

Telus Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telus Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telus Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.