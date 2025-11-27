Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.0%

EW opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

