Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 466.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

