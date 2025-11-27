Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Buys 3,430 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.57.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.