Farnam Financial LLC Has $14 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Farnam Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Farnam Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Farnam Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,752,000 after buying an additional 125,521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SGOV stock opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.