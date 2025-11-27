Farnam Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCX

Farnam Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Farnam Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Farnam Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 200,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 173,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 298,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCX opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $21.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

