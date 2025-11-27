Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 1,477 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.1% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,504 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

