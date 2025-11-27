Farnam Financial LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Farnam Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Farnam Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Farnam Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,583.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 154,805 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 346,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,164,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 105,279 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 208,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $17.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

