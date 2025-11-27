Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys New Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 128,425 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in B. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $90,950,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

NYSE B opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

About Barrick Mining

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.