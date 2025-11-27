Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1,029.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cameco by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $88.89 on Thursday. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.Cameco’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Cameco to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. CLSA started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

