Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 112,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 2.3%

KDP opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.