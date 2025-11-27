Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,777,923,000 after buying an additional 5,554,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after buying an additional 2,815,629 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,300,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,999 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 168,168 shares of company stock worth $13,917,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

