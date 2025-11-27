Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

BOW has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Bowhead Specialty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Friday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Down 0.7%

BOW stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $912.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of -0.93. Bowhead Specialty has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 19,489.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

