Farnam Financial LLC Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Farnam Financial LLC decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Farnam Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 23,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $816,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 79.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $214,326.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,151.80. This represents a 57.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:BIO opened at $326.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.49 and its 200 day moving average is $274.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $373.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.30 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

