Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for Macerich Q2 Earnings

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Macerich has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.77 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -42.77%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

