Q3 EPS Estimates for J. M. Smucker Lowered by William Blair

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Tuesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cfra Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $117.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.79.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,958,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $4,280,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 19.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

