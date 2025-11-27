Insider Selling: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Insider Sells $10,590.97 in Stock

CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) insider Richard Glaze sold 257 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $10,590.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CONMED Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $76.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.76 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CONMED from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CONMED by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CONMED by 111.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

