Equities Analysts Set Expectations for URBN FY2026 Earnings

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $77.56 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 180.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $999,210. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $237,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,072.29. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock worth $3,118,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

