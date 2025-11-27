Q2 EPS Estimates for Aviat Networks Cut by Analyst

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aviat Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.69 million, a P/E ratio of 271.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.31%.The firm had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth $3,120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 69,521 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter worth $3,366,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce M. Taten sold 3,268 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $76,438.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,945.49. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $125,136.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 349,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,565.33. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,360 shares of company stock worth $352,663. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.