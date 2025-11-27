B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HZO. Zacks Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HZO stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $552.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.05 million. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. MarineMax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.950 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 93.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

