Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMKR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 2.02. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,850. This trade represents a 58.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 346,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,424.32. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,800 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 303,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 191,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

