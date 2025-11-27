Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoZone Q1 Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $32.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $31.94. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2026 earnings at $27.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $195.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZO. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,750.00 price target (down from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 25th. DA Davidson set a $4,850.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,547.56.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,969.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,948.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,898.45. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $3,124.74 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $51.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,797,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,296,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 371,123.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,724,000 after buying an additional 935,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,870,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

