Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,371.06 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Series Of Um Partners, Llc purchased 1,406 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $13,371.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,300. This represents a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Utz Brands Stock Up 2.5%

UTZ stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 45.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $602,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

