International Paper Company $IP Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises approximately 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 281.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 63,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

IP opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.88%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

