Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.13 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.40 and a one year high of $98.24. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

