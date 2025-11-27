Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 14,513 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,513 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

