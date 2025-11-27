Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.2%

Southern stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.83.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.03.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

