Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $43.43.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

