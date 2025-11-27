Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 410 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in First Solar by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 69,810 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Solar by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 57.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,659 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $1,323,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on First Solar from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $272.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $281.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,219,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,904.82. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

