Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TLT opened at $90.64 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average is $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

