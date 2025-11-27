Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 17.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $372.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.49. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $408.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,433.17. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

