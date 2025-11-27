Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 152,955 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,998,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,200,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.4%

Zillow Group stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.92, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $90.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $543,504.33. Following the sale, the insider owned 120,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,570.95. This trade represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $2,047,734.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 144,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,149,622.53. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,219 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,526. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

