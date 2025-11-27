Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Has $805,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 320.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 37.6%

Shares of ITA opened at $203.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $198.47.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.