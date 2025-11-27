Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 169,253.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,009 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $201.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $213.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

