Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6,757.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,047,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,016,000 after buying an additional 113,810 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 47.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $3,334,357.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,599.61. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,857. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.