Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 33,117.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,695 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,669,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after buying an additional 191,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,229,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,176,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,212.04. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total transaction of $24,159,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,311.88. This trade represents a 42.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,075 shares of company stock worth $33,752,181. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $393.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $398.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

