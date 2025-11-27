Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,104 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,457,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,932,118,000 after acquiring an additional 993,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,657,193,000 after purchasing an additional 325,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,257,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,193,618,000 after purchasing an additional 595,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

