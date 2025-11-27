Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $114.27.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 75.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

