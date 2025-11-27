Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 303,850 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3,181.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,850 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 67,525 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of SLV opened at $48.40 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

