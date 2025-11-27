The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9,011.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,428 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 110,205 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $773,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 890,593 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 887,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 126.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,598,000 after buying an additional 870,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.2%

BK stock opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

