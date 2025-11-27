Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,495,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,292,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Snap-On by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,221,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,775,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,668,000 after buying an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-On news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.28, for a total value of $1,292,119.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,093.76. The trade was a 59.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $340.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.81 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is 51.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

About Snap-On

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

