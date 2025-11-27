Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7,262.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,027 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC now owns 475,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 138.5% during the second quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

