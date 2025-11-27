Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 62,672 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18,542.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,672 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,905,000. Amundi boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,592,000 after purchasing an additional 944,731 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,055,000 after acquiring an additional 926,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after buying an additional 830,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 868,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,726,000 after purchasing an additional 530,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $191.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

