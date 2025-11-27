Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 55,436 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7,942.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,436 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,946,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,907 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $68,030,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 85.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,270,000 after acquiring an additional 607,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.85. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.