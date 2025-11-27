Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $73,000 Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1,443.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Vestcor Inc grew its position in F5 by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the second quarter worth $240,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total value of $328,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $38,357,586.54. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $6,810,713. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Wall Street Zen cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $238.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $346.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

