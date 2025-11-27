Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C.

Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,760,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,022,926,000 after buying an additional 441,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,357,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,146,000 after buying an additional 2,117,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,850 shares of company stock worth $58,874,814. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $320.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $328.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

