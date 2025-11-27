Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 1,865 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 37,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. BIP Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BIP Alliance LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brian Low Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $277.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $280.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

