Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $229.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.53 and its 200-day moving average is $222.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

