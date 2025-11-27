Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2%

Amazon.com stock opened at $229.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

